Chesterfield Rotary celebrates 100 years with spectacular 1920s-themed party

100 guests including club members, families, friends, the town Mayor and Mayoress, members of other Rotary clubs, and representatives from charities and community groups with whom the club has worked during the last year enjoyed the celebration at Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium

Chesterfield Rotary has a proud record of service over ten decades, helping servicemen and their families during World War II, helping families following pit disasters, supporting many causes, running projects to help people young and old, and raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for good causes locally and internationally.

Recently the club formed a new “Satellite” group of younger members, meeting less regularly, and focusing more on projects to help others, while also enjoying a programme of great social activities.

Club President Paul Davies said: "For those of us who have only been members for a few years it is humbling to think of all the years of service provided by many others over the last century. We are proud to be carrying forward a great tradition whilst, at the same time, making the club an exciting and enjoyable experience for new and younger members.”

Ingrid Stopher, who is Chair of the Satellite club added: "In the coming year we will continue to support many good causes. This year marks an exciting new start for the Rotary Club of Chesterfield with the merging of the two clubs to become a vibrant new Club going forward.”

If you want to find out more about Chesterfield Rotary, they meet monthly on the third Wednesday of the month at 5.30pm. Or you can contact: Ingrid Stopheron 07860 636500; [email protected]; or Paul Davies : 07753 605272; [email protected] Facebook : @ChesterfieldSatelliteRC

