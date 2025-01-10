Chesterfield retro: 45 of the best photos bringing the 1960s back to life in all their glory

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 10th Jan 2025, 12:21 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 12:42 GMT
The 1960s was a decade of social and political change.

We’ve taken another look back to the Swinging Sixties with some great black and white pictures showing how the town has changed.

It was one of the most tumultuous and divisive decades in history, marked by a number of significant social movements.

Our collection includes images of the changing street scene and devlopments, events, football teams and the day Chesterfield's iconic Crooked Spire was engulfed in flames after a fire was sparked by an electrical fault.

Chesterfield - a view of the Shambles on 6th December 1966.

1. The Shambles

Chesterfield - a view of the Shambles on 6th December 1966. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A cyclist can be seen passing under Horns Bridge, Derby Road, Chesterfield in around 1960.

2. Horns Bridge

A cyclist can be seen passing under Horns Bridge, Derby Road, Chesterfield in around 1960. Photo: Chesterfield Library\J Cannam

Retro Chesterfield - Great Central Station, view to the town centre 1960.

3. Great Central Station

Retro Chesterfield - Great Central Station, view to the town centre 1960. Photo: Chesterfield photographic Societ

Chesterfield Road including Scarsdale Methodist Church and Sheffield and Ecclesall Co-operative Society, around 1960.

4. Chesterfield Road

Chesterfield Road including Scarsdale Methodist Church and Sheffield and Ecclesall Co-operative Society, around 1960. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

