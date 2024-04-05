Photos include workers at Duckmanton Colliery, Husband & Co and Markham & Co as well as the Municipal Hall and The Shambles.
Other images show some of the buildings and areas of Chesterfield town centre including the Market Place and Beetwell Street and how they used to look – in some cases now demolished or changed beyond recognition. How many can you remember?
1. New Square
New Square in 1911. Photo: Nadin
2. Duckmanton Colliery
A warehouseman checks heavy machinery for the extraction of the coal before being sent underground in the Stores at Duckmanton Colliery near Chesterfield, 28 December 1962. (Photo by Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd./Heritage Images/Getty Images) Photo: Heritage Images
3. Market Place and High Street
Market Place and High Street in 1885. Photo: A. Seaman
4. New police wireless
Colonel Brook, Government Inspector of Constabulary, sending out the first message from the new police wireless station at the Police Headquarters in Chesterfield. Colonel Brook opened the station, the first of many sub-stations, to be linked up with Nottingham, where the head wireless station is established. (Photo by George W. Hales/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive