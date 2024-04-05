Chesterfield retro: 23 fascinating black and white photos capturing lost Chesterfield - including Markham & Co, Sutton Scarsdale Hall and Chesterfield Football Club

Our gallery of photographs take a look back at Chesterfield in days gone by.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 5th Apr 2024, 11:27 BST

Photos include workers at Duckmanton Colliery, Husband & Co and Markham & Co as well as the Municipal Hall and The Shambles.

Other images show some of the buildings and areas of Chesterfield town centre including the Market Place and Beetwell Street and how they used to look – in some cases now demolished or changed beyond recognition. How many can you remember?

New Square in 1911.

1. New Square

New Square in 1911. Photo: Nadin

A warehouseman checks heavy machinery for the extraction of the coal before being sent underground in the Stores at Duckmanton Colliery near Chesterfield, 28 December 1962. (Photo by Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd./Heritage Images/Getty Images)

2. Duckmanton Colliery

A warehouseman checks heavy machinery for the extraction of the coal before being sent underground in the Stores at Duckmanton Colliery near Chesterfield, 28 December 1962. (Photo by Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd./Heritage Images/Getty Images) Photo: Heritage Images

Market Place and High Street in 1885.

3. Market Place and High Street

Market Place and High Street in 1885. Photo: A. Seaman

Colonel Brook, Government Inspector of Constabulary, sending out the first message from the new police wireless station at the Police Headquarters in Chesterfield. Colonel Brook opened the station, the first of many sub-stations, to be linked up with Nottingham, where the head wireless station is established. (Photo by George W. Hales/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. New police wireless

Colonel Brook, Government Inspector of Constabulary, sending out the first message from the new police wireless station at the Police Headquarters in Chesterfield. Colonel Brook opened the station, the first of many sub-stations, to be linked up with Nottingham, where the head wireless station is established. (Photo by George W. Hales/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive

