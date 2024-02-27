Chesterfield retailer praises supporters and customers for saving her business after devastating flood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anne-Marie White has launched her new-look Blanc Occasions in The Glass Yard on Sheffield Road with a focus on outfits for mother-of the-bride, wedding guests and prom.

Blanc, the business which Anne-Marie founded in 2011, was based at Chatsworth Road up until October 20, 2023. Heavy rain from Storm Babet flooded her boutique Blanc & Blanc Occasions, as it did dozens of homes and businesses along that road.

Half a metre of water filled the ground floor of her premises, leaving Anne-Marie White unable to trade. She said “When the floods hit the shop I couldn’t see how I could have remained in business. There was no power, extensive damage and thousands of pounds of ruined stock.”

Anne-Marie White in her new shop in The Glass Yard, Chesterfield.

She was thrown a lifeline by Chatsworth Estates, in the form of a temporary retail unit at Knifesmithgate in the town centre. In November 2023, Anne-Marie opened Pop-Up! Blanc, where both casual wear and occasional wear is now being sold and will remain open at least until the end of February.

But Anne-Marie needed to secure the future of her business. An approach was made to Blue Deer, her original landlord (who built the development at Chatsworth Road) and she was offered a unit at The Glass Yard by Blue Deer’s managing director Tim Turner. With the help of Emma at Roy Peters Estates, Anne-Marie managed to turn the empty space into a prom showroom in time for Derbyshire’s half term break. Blanc Occasions was back open for business on February 19.

Anne-Marie said: “I have had amazing support from my husband Mark, co-director at Blanc Retail Limited, Sam at Chesterfield Estates, Tim from Blue Deer, and my loyal customers who have all helped keep the business afloat — without this I would have gone under. ‘Thank you’ doesn’t begin to convey my gratitude, but I will be eternally grateful for this support.”