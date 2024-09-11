Chesterfield has lost its vegan restaurant less than three months after a vegetarian cafe in the town centre shut down.

Vegged closed this month after the proprietor Alistair Johnson announced that he wanted to move to Sheffield and open a new restaurant. He said that he was unable to put his plans of opening in the city into action while running the Chesterfield restaurant as it took up so much of his time.

The plant-based restaurant on Sheffield Road had been trading since 2021 and evolved from a takeaway business. Mr Johnson posted on social media: "Four years ago I left my cushty job to open a vegan takeaway during lockdown and my life changed for the better. I have learned so much and met so many wonderful people.”

Vegged served 54 vegan roast dinners on its last day of trading in Chesterfield. Since then, chairs and shelves from the restaurant have been sold off.

In July, the Thyme to Eat cafe in The Shambles closed its doors after 10 years in business. The owner posted on Facebook: “Ever increasing overheads and ever decreasing footfall since Covid have made it too challenging to carry on.”