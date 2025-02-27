Chesterfield restaurant wins best newcomer in British Kebab Awards 2025
Afat’s Grill scooped the honour in the 2025 British Kebab Awards, beating off a challenge from 11 other finalists. This is the first year that the restaurant has been nominated for the award.
Restaurant owner Ozan Urhan opened Afat’s Grill at Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor six years ago. His brother Emre is chef at the restaurant which specialises in charcoal grilled Turkish and Mediterranean food.
Winners of the British Kebab Awards were announced at the prestigious Park Plaza Westminster Hotel in London. Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the awards, said: “This year's winners represent everything that makes the British kebab industry special - diversity, quality, tradition, and innovation, and we’re proud to be highlighting the leaders in this great industry."
