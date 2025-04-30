Matt Rushton, owner of The Galleon, has gone into partnership with his head chef, Mark Chadderton, to reopen The Spread Eagle this Friday, May 2.

The pub on Beetwell Street shut down in 2023 amid a hike in energy prices and the cost of living crisis. At that time, Peter Jones, a director of Midall and Stones Property Services Ltd which owned the building, didn’t rule out the possibility of The Spread Eagle opening again in a better economic climate.

Peter also owns The Galleon restaurant building on St Mary’s Gate which Matt leases from him. Recognising the vision and ambition that Matt has brought to The Galleon, Peter offered Matt the lease on The Spread Eagle after its closure. Matt said: “He’s a fantastic landlord. He’s done me a deal on both that I really could not say no to.

"I approached Mark, who has been my head chef at The Galleon for six years, and said I’ve been offered The Spread Eagle, do you fancy coming in as my business partner? Mark has built up The Galleon with me and I have 100% trust in him. He will be running The Spread Eagle day to day and I’ll manage it with him. I think my strength is that I’m good at employing the right people.

"I’m excited about the opening. We’ve got the pub and a fine restaurant which gives us two concepts that aren’t going to clash with each other.”

Around 15 members of staff have been taken on at The Spread Eagle to help with the food and drink. Matt said: “Pubs now need to serve food...you can’t survive on wet sales any more.” The menu includes cornfed chicken schnitzel and moules frites alongside traditional pub favourites such as steak and ale pie and beer battered haddock. Tapas, salads and sandwiches are also available.

There are six hand pulled ales in the bar which has been renamed The Alley in honour of the cobbled passageway that runs down the side of the building and its large beer garden.

The Grade II listed building was given a major renovation, including a makeover of six guest bedrooms, during the Covid lockdown. Matt said: “When you come into The Spread Eagle, it grabs you….it’s a stunning building inside. It’s got that country feel with its brick walls, heritage green paint and oak wood.

"We’re having some of the walls panelled in the bedrooms. We’ve done some repainting. There are some dark blues and gold in there, some nice blinds and curtains to give it that country house feel.”

Matt, 45, who originates from Clay Cross, has triumphed against the odds to build a successful career in the hospitality industry. He said: “I’m dyslexic, I cannot read or write but I found something that I was very, very good at through school….I could cook.”

He started working at The Anchor Inn at Oakerthorpe and then landed a job in a big hotel in Guernsey. Matt said: “I realised that I didn’t like hotels, I liked restaurants. I got a job in a restaurant, did really well, applied for a job in London with Ramsay and got that job.” Ramsay was none other than Gordon Rams a y and Matt worked as a chef in the celebrity’s signature restaurant, the three Michelin-starred Hospital Road where the television series Boiling Point was filmed. Asked what it was like working with Ramsay (minus the expletive for which Gordon is renowned), Matt said: “It’s hard work, he’s an amazing chef and an amazing person.”

After a few years of working in London, Matt decided he wanted to return to Chesterfield. At the age of 23 he was appointed head chef at The Peacock hotel in Rowsley where he said: “We did great things, I achieved rosettes and then my time was up.

"I took the head chef’s job at Casa Hotel in Chesterfield when it opened. I was employed to set it up and get it open...it was very corporate for me and I’m not a corporate chef.

"I decided to open my own restaurant called Aubergine on Sheffield Road – three years I did the Aubergine. The Galleon came up for sale, I went to try and buy it and I couldn’t buy it. Peter Jones said: ‘I’ll buy it and you lease it off me’. He came back two days later and said: ‘I’ve bought it – we get the keys in four weeks’.”

Matt sold Aubergine and focused on building The Galleon into the successful business that it is today. He now employs 28 members of staff at The Galleon which operates a restaurant and takeaway service and accommodates overnight guests in four bedrooms.

1 . Business partner Mark Chadderton, head chef at The Galleon restaurant for six years, will supervise the day to day running of The Spread Eagle. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . New management The Spread Eagle will reopen under new management on Friday, May 2, after being closed for 17 months. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Natural look Exposed brickwork and heritage green paint bring a county pub feel to The Spread Eagle. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Relaxed dining The Spread Eagle's food menu includes moules frites and cornfed chicken schnitzel alongside traditional pub favourites such as beefburgers, ham and eggs and Sunday roasts. Tapas, sandwiches and salads are also available. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales