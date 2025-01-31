Chesterfield restaurant and shop with one star hygiene ratings - among 11 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from one-out-of-five score for a shop and a restaurant to five-star ratings for a Derbyshire McDonald’s restaurant and more.

A Chesterfield restaurant and a Chesterfield shop have recently received one-star food hygiene ratings.

Foo Lin Chinese, Riddings - five-star hygiene rating Foo Lin Chinese, at Greenhill Lane in Riddings, has received a brand new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an inspection carried out on January 8. It's great news for the takeaway which previously held a one-out-of-five hygiene score after an assessment on November 26.

King Street, Belper - five-star hygiene rating Cafe G at King Street in Belper was awarded the maximum score of five following an inspection carried out on January 13.