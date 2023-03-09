Chesterfield Borough Council’s tenant engagement team has organised two litter picks in the borough and is on the lookout for willing volunteers to get involved and lend a helping hand too.

The litter picks will take place in New Whittington on Tuesday, March 21 and Green Farm Close on Tuesday March 28. Both events will start at 10am and finish at 12pm.

Anyone wishing to support the event in New Whittington should meet on Redhouse Close, behind the swim school at 10am. Residents wanting to get involved in the litter pick at Green Farm Close are asked to meet at 10am, next to the recycling area.

Litter pickers, high visibility jackets and gloves will be provided for everyone taking part. Anyone attending should wear sensible shoes and clothing.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “Keeping our communities clean and tidy is one of our top priorities as a council and involving local residents helps us to build a strong community through communication and teamwork.

“Our tenant engagement team and housing officers will be aiming to hold regular litter picking events across the borough, so we encourage residents to keep an eye out on the council’s website and social media channels for more information.”