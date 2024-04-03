Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hilda is an adorable 12-year-old feline who is currently being cared for at Chesterfield RSPCA centre. Richard Grainger, who works at the charity’s base on Spital Lane, said: “She is forward and forthcoming with relation to strangers and new people. She very quickly makes you aware that she wants fuss, wants affection, wants contact in any which way it comes.”

Despite her previous abandonment, Hilda bears no scars and no ill-will. Richard said: “She loves everyone equally and with an open heart.”

HIlda could live with children aged 6-10 years and maybe with another cat or a dog. She would probably spend most of her time indoors.

Chesterfield RSPCA workers are looking for a new home for 12-year-old Hilda who was found abandoned in a cardboard box.