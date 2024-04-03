Chesterfield rescue workers caring for lovable cat that was dumped in cardboard box
Hilda is an adorable 12-year-old feline who is currently being cared for at Chesterfield RSPCA centre. Richard Grainger, who works at the charity’s base on Spital Lane, said: “She is forward and forthcoming with relation to strangers and new people. She very quickly makes you aware that she wants fuss, wants affection, wants contact in any which way it comes.”
Despite her previous abandonment, Hilda bears no scars and no ill-will. Richard said: “She loves everyone equally and with an open heart.”
HIlda could live with children aged 6-10 years and maybe with another cat or a dog. She would probably spend most of her time indoors.
If you are interested in adopting Hilda, either complete an online application form at https://chesterfield-rspca.org.ukor visit the RSPCA’s cat adoption unit between 12pm and 3pm every day except Mondays.
