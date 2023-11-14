Chesterfield Remembrance Day: Pupils from Chesterfield school attend Cestrefeldian remembrance service
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three Brookfield students, Pippa, Sonny and Bess were selected to represent their school at the Cestrefeldian annual remembrance service at the Old School, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, now West Studios, Chesterfield College.
They were accompanied by Mr Barker, the chair of governors, Mr Hirst the headteacher and Ms Williams, the assistant headteacher as they took an active part during the service delivering short readings.
The Cestrefeldians have a long association with Brookfield Community School which dates back to when the Chesterfield Grammar school was founded in 1594. The trust supports Brookfield Community School in many ways, for instance the painting of the Oak tree as part of the ‘Queens Green Canopy’ campaign in 2022, providing prizes and trophies for presentation evenings for year 11 and year 13.
Two guests from the Cestrefeldians Tony Hine and Derrick Priestly also attend the school’s own remembrance event held on Friday, November 10. The whole Brookfield school community came together for a 2-minute silence to remember those who fell in past conflicts, followed by a laying of the wreath by the head students (Tess B and Zac L).
Tony Hine and Derrick Priestly commented: “It was both a pleasure and a privilege to be invited to be a part of the Remembrance Service on Friday morning, the pupils conducted themselves perfectly before, during and after the well organised proceedings. The students clearly felt the significance of the event and in this uncertain age, were able to reflect on those who went before us, but did not return”.