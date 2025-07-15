Chesterfield Reform UK apologises and disassociates itself from controversial Facebook post

Apologetic Chesterfield Reform UK has removed and disassociated itself from a disturbing conspiracy-style social media post made under the group’s banner that attacked gender education in schools, the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and society’s economic system.

The recent Facebook post under the Chesterfield Reform UK title and logo accused people of behaving like uninformed, oblivious ‘cattle’ who are being ‘monitored, poisoned, manipulated, taxed and tranquillised from birth to death’ while being subjected to a ‘psychological operation’, ‘digital tyranny’ and ‘economic warfare’.

Reform UK’s Chesterfield Branch Chairman posted on Facebook: “We would like to sincerely apologise for a post that was inadvertently shared from another local branch page. The post was removed as soon as it was brought to our attention.

“We want to make it clear that the comments and views expressed in that post are not representative of the Chesterfield Reform UK Branch.

“Steps have been taken to prevent this from happening again, and we thank our supporters for their understanding.”

The controversial post had attacked gender education in schools, the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and its vaccine roll-out, and had described vehicle Ultra Low Emission Zones as ‘digital fencing’ while accusing smart meters of being surveillance tools, and electric vehicles as ‘trackable, hackable prison pods’, and claiming that monitoring by cameras is ‘digital tyranny’.

It stated: “You are not informed. You are not safe. You are a digitised product on a centralised grid, monitored, poisoned, manipulated, taxed, and tranquillised from birth to death while being told to smile and ‘be kind’.

“Your entire life has been engineered. Your job, your rent, your bills, your school, your diet, your entertainment, even your thoughts. All of it carefully curated by a system designed not to serve you, but to drain you.”

The author claimed children are being ‘sexualised’ in schools under the banner of ‘inclusivity’ and ‘diversity’ and being told ‘gender is a feeling not a fact’ and that they are being subjected to ‘psychological warfare’ and that questioning vaccines or history is being treated as extremism and that there is no freedom of speech.

The post argued that people were wrongly forced into an unjustifiable lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic with staged ‘inflated death counts’, that they were injected with an ‘experimental substance’ that ’caused millions of adverse reactions’ while people were also ‘murdered’ with anaesthetic midazolam and ventilators labelled as ‘compassionate care’.

It also referred to people being subjected to ‘economic warfare’ as the author criticised excessive rent and mortgages for properties, rising costs, taxes, ‘flat’ wages and rising energy bills while criticising water companies for pouring raw sewage into rivers and making claims of hospitals with no beds and children without school meals.

The post also claimed fluoride in water is reducing IQs, that supermarkets are full of chemical-laced, genetically-modified products and that homes are filled with Electric and Magnetic Field radiation from WiFi, 5G, smart meters and Bluetooth devices.

It also described monitoring by cameras, facial recognition and CCTV as ‘digital tyranny’.

The post added: “The world is not what you were told. It never was. Your history was rewritten. Your news is scripted. Your education was indoctrination. Your science is owned by industry. Your health system is run by death merchants. Your economy is a digital Ponzi scheme controlled by central banks who create money out of nothing and enslave nations with it.”

It also argued that by people remaining silent they are ‘funding’ the system and anyone defending ‘the system’ is complicit before the author argued that Reform is the only chance for change and a different way forward.

However, on July 10, Chesterfield Reform UK apologised for the post and stated that it ‘was inadvertently shared from another local branch page’ and this was removed as soon as it came to the group’s attention and that the post’s comments and views are not representative of the Chesterfield branch.

Chesterfield Reform UK also further stated on Facebook that since the original post it has seen an influx of comments from what it described as ‘fake or newly created profiles’ and several from groups openly opposed to Reform UK which it claims have used the situation to flood its page with negative or abusive remarks.

Consequently, the group added that it has taken steps to moderate its page including blocking accounts that appear to be fake, disruptive, or solely being used to ‘spread negativity’ and it has argued this is not censorship nor is it ‘silencing genuine debate’.

The post stated: “Constructive discussion and respectful disagreement are always welcome but targeted harassment, trolling, or attempts to derail our community are not.

“Our aim is to maintain a space where local people can engage with us in a fair and respectful way, and we’ll continue to take reasonable steps to protect that.

“Thank you to our genuine supporters for standing by us. We’re here to serve Chesterfield and keep the focus where it belongs, on the issues that matter to our town.”