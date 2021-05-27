Chesterfield Radio ceased broadcasting on Sunday night, after Paul Wragsdale, station director, said ongoing costs and a lack of advertising meant it was becoming “increasingly difficult to keep the station sustainable”.

But staff at the station, which is less than eight months old, have been overwhelmed with support since the decision was made – and have now announced the station is returning.

Posting on the station’s Facebook page, Mr Wragsdale said: “This has been an extremely difficult week. However, it makes me so happy to be able to announce that thanks to Kranlee Logistics and Storforth Lane Trading Estate we will be back.

“Without Kranlee's help and unwavering support, this would not have been possible at all so, we would like to say a massive thank you to the team at Kranlee for everything they have done to bring back a community radio station that is clearly loved.”

Breakfast show host Sean Goldsmith, who will relaunch the station on Monday, at 9am, said: “I’m over the moon that we are able to continue the work we started in November.

“The love for the station after just six months has taken me by surprise and I’ve spent 30 years doing the job.”

The internet broadcaster, run by volunteers and previously based at The Stables at Staveley Hall, hit the headlines last September, shortly before it began broadcasting, when it was forced to apologise after wrongly reporting former Bolsover MP Dennis Skinner had died on its Facebook page

Chesterfield Radio will be back on air on Monday, from 9am.

However, it proved a success when it started broadcasting in October, and in February was named best community radio broadcaster in the East Midlands in the SME News Midlands Enterprise Awards.

Mr Wragsdale said: “Thank you so much to all of you for your support this week, we are absolutely blown away and can't put into words how humbled we all are.

“This is a project we have created with our hearts and we are so grateful to have been given this reprieve and we hope you will continue to support us going forward.”

