Chesterfield pupils singing Christmas carols at Tesco in the town centre have put smiles on shoppers’ faces.

Year 2 pupils from Spire Nursery and Infant School performed outside Tesco Metro in the town’s The Pavements Shopping Centre last Friday, December 15, as a part of an annual tradition.

The Six and seven-year-olds brought smiles and tears of joy to shoppers’ faces while raising money for a summer seaside trip, to take place in July.

Last year, the school also received a kind donation from Stuart Chambers and his team in the precinct which greatly helped the children have a wonderful time at the seaside with an ice-cream treat too.

