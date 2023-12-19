Chesterfield pupils singing Christmas carols welcome Tesco shoppers
Year 2 pupils from Spire Nursery and Infant School performed outside Tesco Metro in the town’s The Pavements Shopping Centre last Friday, December 15, as a part of an annual tradition.
The Six and seven-year-olds brought smiles and tears of joy to shoppers’ faces while raising money for a summer seaside trip, to take place in July.
Last year, the school also received a kind donation from Stuart Chambers and his team in the precinct which greatly helped the children have a wonderful time at the seaside with an ice-cream treat too.
Nicola Ward, School Business Manager at Spire Nursery and Infant School said: “We are so very proud of all of our children and staff who are a credit to our school. They enjoy this wonderful experience every year and feel special knowing it brings so much joy to the shoppers pausing to listen to them.”