Chesterfield pupils singing Christmas carols welcome Tesco shoppers

Chesterfield pupils singing Christmas carols at Tesco in the town centre have put smiles on shoppers’ faces.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Dec 2023, 10:44 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 10:45 GMT
Year 2 pupils from Spire Nursery and Infant School performed outside Tesco Metro in the town’s The Pavements Shopping Centre last Friday, December 15, as a part of an annual tradition.

The Six and seven-year-olds brought smiles and tears of joy to shoppers’ faces while raising money for a summer seaside trip, to take place in July.

Last year, the school also received a kind donation from Stuart Chambers and his team in the precinct which greatly helped the children have a wonderful time at the seaside with an ice-cream treat too.

Nicola Ward, School Business Manager at Spire Nursery and Infant School said: “We are so very proud of all of our children and staff who are a credit to our school. They enjoy this wonderful experience every year and feel special knowing it brings so much joy to the shoppers pausing to listen to them.”

