PCSO Sarah Parker and community safety officers at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Adele Chapman-Jones and Matt Thompson visited Dunston Primary and Nursery Academy to discuss fire safety with the pupils.

During the presentation, officers talked about the devastating effects of arson attacks and the dangers of disposable barbecues. Children also learnt how hoax 999 calls may cost an innocent person their life, and what is the cost of sending out a fire engine.

Officers provided examples of fire incidents in Chesterfield in recent years – and explained the consequences they had on the community and the wildlife.

Officers from Emergency Services have visited Dunston Primary & Nursery Academy in Chesterfield to discuss fire safety with the pupils. From the left: Matt Thompson, Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Officers, Redd South,11, Joshua Moore,11, Neve Crowder, 11, Alexia Ryan, 10 and Adele Chapman-Jones, community safety officer with Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Services.

Adele Chapman-Jones, who led one of the assemblies, said: “There have been a number of incidents in the local area, notably the fire to the bridge at Wingerworth Nature Reserve, that have affected people in the town. Children were shocked to hear that swans were killed in this incident and it meant that people couldn’t get from one side of the reserve to another.

“They were also surprised to hear that the criminal age of responsibility is 10-years-old. Most of the children we spoke to were of that age.”

Acting headteacher Kate Collis said that the assembly had been very informative.

