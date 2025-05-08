Chesterfield pupils dress in 40s style to entertain crowd at VE Day 80 celebration

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 12:20 BST
Young and old joined forces to offer a variety of attractions at a community celebration marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Children from Brockwell Junior School dressed in period costume to dance in the car park of Chesterfield FC’s stadium.

The day of fun included heritage talks on Chesterfield players’ and staff’s involvement in the Second World War, military stalls and the opportunity to knit a Union Jack.

Chesterfield FC Community Trust organised the free event.

Celebrations continue across Derbyshire tomorrow (Thursday, May 8) on the actual 40th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day and for a few days afterwards.

Pupils from Brockwell Junior School in their fancy dress.

1. VE Day 80 Celebration

Pupils from Brockwell Junior School in their fancy dress. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Pupils from Brockwell Junior School dressed in Forties-style clothing danced in the car park of the Chesterfield FC's stadium.

2. VE day 80 anniversary celebration

Pupils from Brockwell Junior School dressed in Forties-style clothing danced in the car park of the Chesterfield FC's stadium. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Children from Brockwell Junior School also sang to the crowd.

3. VE Day 80 celebration

Children from Brockwell Junior School also sang to the crowd. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Debbie Dance, Anne Squires, Alice Squires and Anne Ole's of the Knit and Natter club with some of the knitted items.

4. VE Day 80 celebration

Debbie Dance, Anne Squires, Alice Squires and Anne Ole's of the Knit and Natter club with some of the knitted items. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshireUnion Jack
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice