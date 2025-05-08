Children from Brockwell Junior School dressed in period costume to dance in the car park of Chesterfield FC’s stadium.

The day of fun included heritage talks on Chesterfield players’ and staff’s involvement in the Second World War, military stalls and the opportunity to knit a Union Jack.

Chesterfield FC Community Trust organised the free event.

Celebrations continue across Derbyshire tomorrow (Thursday, May 8) on the actual 40th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day and for a few days afterwards.

1 . VE Day 80 Celebration Pupils from Brockwell Junior School in their fancy dress. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . VE day 80 anniversary celebration Pupils from Brockwell Junior School dressed in Forties-style clothing danced in the car park of the Chesterfield FC's stadium. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . VE Day 80 celebration Children from Brockwell Junior School also sang to the crowd. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales