Chesterfield pupils create posters to alert parents to the dangers of careless parking around their school

Youngsters from Dunston Primary and Nursery Academy were tasked with looking at parking outside the school, in Dunston Lane, Newbold, and then making posters that would help voice their concerns.

A poster created by one child from each year was then chosen by the school council, and parent/carer group FODSA (Friends of Dunston School Association).

Each poster was then collated, and the collective winners’ designs were turned into a larger banner that is currently displayed outside the school gates. Georgian Signs, who are based in Dunston Road, produced the banner free of charge.

Jemma Cuff, a vice-chair of FODSA, which is a registered charity said: “Pupils had raised concerns about parking around school and we wanted to do something about it. The road safety campaign is a brilliant way to alert others to the dangers and has been very effective.”

Seven-year-old Lacey was delighted to have her design chosen. She said: “I drew zig-zags on my poster and a picture of a car.”

Year 3 pupil Jack said: “My poster says ‘please park considerately’ and I was really pleased when it was chosen to be on the big banner.”

FODSA have various fundraising events planned for 2024 including a school disco at Easter. Money raised will go towards treats for the children, such as school trips, although the big project that FODSA are raising funds for, is for an improved playground.

Jemma Cuff added: “We’re a very active group and want to help the community, not just those who attend the school. We were awarded a Tesco Community Grant of £1,500 recently and that will go towards new equipment for our playground. We want to make the playground accessible for everyone, and donations of items such as chalk are also welcome.”