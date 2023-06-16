Chesterfield pubs: Watch as residents have their say on best beer gardens to enjoy a pint in sun

Who doesn’t like a pint of beer or a glass of wine while making the best of the sunny and warm weather?

With so many great pubs across Chesterfield, we have asked residents for their favourite beer gardens to make your choice easier. Here is what we have found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer Virgilio said: “At the moment my favorite beer garden is the Neptune on St Helen Street. It’s an absolutely lovely little pub. They have done it all up outside on the back – it’s amazing, lots of seating, very good suntrap. They have barbecues and bands are playing occasionally. It’s really good fun, a good atmosphere, and not too expensive.”

As the sun is out and temperatures are soaring, we have asked Chesterfield people about their favourite beer gardens in the town.

Alison Humphreys said: “My favourite beer garden is The Hardwick Inn. It's really nicely kept, and the food is great. It's a lovely place just down below Hardwick Hall. There’s a nice big grassy area.

It's inclusive for people with animals like dogs and people with children. It's just a really nice place to go. And it's large, so you know, you're gonna get somewhere to sit. I really like it.”

Amy Symons said: “I would say Wetherspoons at Portland Hotel. There is a big garden there, It's quite spacious and very friendly. It's lovely. You can get, shades sometimes you get some sunshine depending on where you’re sat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Stimson said: “I will say the Sun Inn is quite a good beer garden. Victoria Club on Whit Moor is a brilliant beer garden too. And the Steelmelters as well.”

Jennifer Virgilio said her favorite beer garden is the Neptune on St Helen Street - with a lovely back beer garden hosting barbeques and live music.

Alison Humphreys picked The Hardwick Inn and it's 'nicely kept' beer garden and 'great food'.

Amy Symons picked a 'spacious and very friendly' beer garden at Wetherspoons at Portland Hotel.