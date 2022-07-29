Chesterfield pubs to offer free drinks for punters ahead of Women’s Euros final

The Donkey Derby on Sheffield Road and the Smithy Pond in Wingerworth will be giving customers a free drink this weekend, as England Women prepare to take on their German counterparts at Wembley Stadium.

To claim the free drink, customers must download the Greene King Season Ticket app and register their account no later than 12.00pm on Sunday, July 31. At 3.00pm on Sunday, the free drink will be added to each registered customer’s basket within the app, allowing users to choose one of the following drinks for free:

Ice Breaker Pale Ale (bottle/pint)

Those wanting to watch the England Women’s game can use the offer to get a free drink.

Coca-Cola/Zero Sugar (bottle/draught)

Heineken 0.0% (bottle)

Heineken 5% 330ml (bottle)

Bulmers (bottle)

Heineken 5% (draught)

Foster's (draught)

John Smith's Extra Smooth (draught)

Strongbow (draught)

Strongbow Dark Fruit (draught)

Amstel (draught)

The season ticket app is available to download for free via the Apple Store or Google Store. Guests will be able to enjoy their free drink until midnight on Sunday.