Chesterfield pubs pledge to eject misogynistic customers from their bars to ensure women can enjoy a night out safely

A number of Chesterfield pubs have backed a Derbyshire police campaign, by pledging to eject customers who are misogynistic or behave inappropriately, to ensure women can enjoy a night out safely.

Through the Call It Out campaign, Derbyshire police are aiming to encourage people to have the confidence to challenge misogynistic or inappropriate behaviour towards women.

Seven pubs in the Sheffield Road area of Chesterfield, as well as Chesterfield Football Club, have now signed up to support the campaign.

All of the licensed premises have agreed to get involved to ensure they are a welcoming venue for women by pledging to eject anyone demonstrating misogynistic behaviour.

Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Fatima Eltinay attended a special event held at the Derby Tup to launch the pub scheme.

Detective Inspector Adam Gascoigne is leading the campaign and said: “As a force we are committed to tackling violence against women and girls and this campaign is part of our work to educate and inform people around behaviours which simply aren’t acceptable.

“We know that it can often be the case that when someone displays contempt or disrespect to women it can escalate and they will become violent or abusive so we have to tackle this behaviour head on.

“Sadly many of us will have witnessed the kind of behaviour which has made us feel uncomfortable but it is often difficult to know what to do about it.

“However by standing by and saying nothing you can actually be encouraging it so the aim of this campaign is giving people the confidence to challenge this behaviour.

“I’m really grateful to all of the pubs which have signed up to the campaign so far, demonstrating their commitment to tackling violence against women and girls.

“It is hoped to expand this much further in time, with pubs right across Derbyshire.”

During the Call It Out campaign, officers have also visited schools, colleges and the University of Derby to speak to students about unwanted behaviour towards women and how to challenge it.

Funding for the campaign has come from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

She said: “We all have a role to play in creating a society in which women are treated equally and with respect. There is no place for violence or misogynistic attitudes and that includes catcalling, harassment, unwanted advances or disrespectful jokes and comments.

“That’s why we are encouraging people to take a stance against inappropriate conduct towards women and girls, something I hope will become the norm.

“I’m delighted that a number of venues on Sheffield Road have already committed to the campaign and hopefully more venues will follow so that women feel safer and encourage others to speak up if they witness these behaviours.”

The pubs that have signed up are the Derby Tup, Lockoford, Beer Parlour, Glassworks, Hasland Club, Bulls Head and the Crown and Anchor

Chan and Lisa McManus, landlords of the Derby Tup, said: “We feel it’s really important to make a safe space for women and girls to come in to, to know that they’re okay to come in on their own and to know that people are being observed to make sure they’re not demonstrating behaviour that we wouldn’t like.

“We’d like to make it a place that our kids could come when they’re old enough and they’d be safe even if we weren’t there so it’s trying to make sure that there’s an environment that we would be happy sending our kids to and that we would be happy going in to ourselves as well.”

Sam Madina, manager of The Glassworks, added: “We’re joining in this campaign because we want to make it a safe environment for everybody to come out because nobody should feel unsafe at all when they come out for a drink even if they come out on their own.”

Ryan Kirk from Chesterfield FC added: “Chesterfield Football Club is delighted to be part of the new scheme and do all that we can to promote awareness for the Call It Out campaign.”