Chesterfield pubs: Here are the 11 best beer gardens according to Chesterfield residents

With so many great pubs across Chesterfield, we have asked residents for their favourite beer gardens in town.

Warm summer evening are perfect to enjoy with a pint in your hand - and Chesterfield has plenty of pubs with fantastic beer gardens to choose from.

From cosy pub gardens in central locations, through to countryside views and live music venues – there is something for everyone to enjoy.

As we enjoy another warm weekend, we asked Chesterfield residents which pubs have the best outdoor area and why.

Here are 11 of the most loved beer gardens in Chesterfield.

Spotted Frog Spotted Frog Chatsworth Road Chesterfield has been praised for its 'lovely' beer garden.

The Steelmelters Arms The Steelmelters Arms at St. Johns Road, Whittington Moor has been named as one of the best beer gardens to enjoy a pint in the sun.

Neptune Beer Emporium The Neptune Beer Emporium at St Helen's Street has been an 'absolutely lovely little pub' with 'amazing' outdoor space with lots of seating. The pub often hosts barbecues and bands are playing occasionally. The pub has been praised for its atmosphere and good prices.

Hardwick Inn, Hardwick Hall The Hardwick Inn near Hardwick Hall has been praised for its 'nicely kept beer garden', 'great food', and surroundings of a 'big grassy area'.

