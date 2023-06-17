News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield pubs: Here are the 11 best beer gardens according to Chesterfield residents

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Jun 2023, 14:21 BST

Warm summer evening are perfect to enjoy with a pint in your hand - and Chesterfield has plenty of pubs with fantastic beer gardens to choose from.

From cosy pub gardens in central locations, through to countryside views and live music venues – there is something for everyone to enjoy.

As we enjoy another warm weekend, we asked Chesterfield residents which pubs have the best outdoor area and why.

Here are 11 of the most loved beer gardens in Chesterfield.

Spotted Frog Chatsworth Road Chesterfield has been praised for its 'lovely' beer garden.

1. Spotted Frog

Spotted Frog Chatsworth Road Chesterfield has been praised for its 'lovely' beer garden. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Steelmelters Arms at St. Johns Road, Whittington Moor has been named as one of the best beer gardens to enjoy a pint in the sun.

2. The Steelmelters Arms

The Steelmelters Arms at St. Johns Road, Whittington Moor has been named as one of the best beer gardens to enjoy a pint in the sun. Photo: Google

The Neptune Beer Emporium at St Helen's Street has been an 'absolutely lovely little pub' with 'amazing' outdoor space with lots of seating. The pub often hosts barbecues and bands are playing occasionally. The pub has been praised for its atmosphere and good prices.

3. Neptune Beer Emporium

The Neptune Beer Emporium at St Helen's Street has been an 'absolutely lovely little pub' with 'amazing' outdoor space with lots of seating. The pub often hosts barbecues and bands are playing occasionally. The pub has been praised for its atmosphere and good prices. Photo: Google

The Hardwick Inn near Hardwick Hall has been praised for its 'nicely kept beer garden', 'great food', and surroundings of a 'big grassy area'.

4. Hardwick Inn, Hardwick Hall

The Hardwick Inn near Hardwick Hall has been praised for its 'nicely kept beer garden', 'great food', and surroundings of a 'big grassy area'. Photo: Google

