Entertaining and intriguing stories from Chesterfield pubs feature in a new booklet compiled by a history enthusiast and a magazine editor.

‘Historical Tales and Traditional Ales’ contains stories of murder, mystery and dark secrets. Everything from pop stars, a streaker, the Oddfellows and even a former prime minister who opened one of the town’s boozers.

The guide begins at The Rutland on Stephenson’s Place in the shadow of the Crooked Spire and meanders through some of Chesterfield’s best pubs and many of its historic locations including the Crooked Spire and the market place before finishing at the Chesterfield Arms. There are anecdotes from 10 pubs open today and histories of many more that have been lost to time.

Local history enthusiast Shaun Stevenson and Chesterfield CAMRA’s InnSpire magazine editor Chris Fox have produced the self-guided Chesterfield pub tour publication.

Shaun Stevenson and Chris Fox, authors of Historical Tales and Traditional Ales which takes readers on a guided tour of 10 existing Chesterfield pubs and shares stories of other watering holes lost in time.=

Shaun said: “We wanted to create something accessible for anyone who is interested in Chesterfield, its pubs and their history. Something that didn’t cost very much and is entertaining.”

The booklet features a wealth of information that Shaun has built up over the five years that he has been running Chesterfield Great Historic Pub Tour. Shaun admits that he is expanding on the previous work of other local historians to whom he is indebted.

Chris is the driving force behind the booklet. He said: “Working with Shaun has been a pleasure, we are both really proud of the finished product. We just need people to go out and buy it, do the tour and support our local pubs.”

For just £1, you can buy the booklet from The Rutland, Pig & Pump, The Golden Fleece, the Portland, The Sun, The Market, Hidden Knight, Barley Mow, Gasoline and the Chesterfield Arms who are all named in the guide.