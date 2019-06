A Chesterfield pub is to celebrate Father's Day by giving away free pints of beer.

The Rose and Crown in Brampton will be serving free pints of Everards Tiger and Carling as part of a special promotion by Everards brewery.

The Rose and Crown in Brampton, Chesterfield, will be giving away free pints on Father's Day. Photo: Pixabay.

Doting dads can claim their free pint by visiting freebeer.everards.co.uk to get their online voucher .

Then all they have to do is show their voucher at the bar on Sunday (June16) to celebrate Father’s Day in style with their family and friends.