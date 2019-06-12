Chesterfield pub to close at end of month for refurbishment

A Chesterfield pub is to close at the end of the month for a refurbishment.

The Derby Tup on Sheffield Road has been bought as a free house from Castle Rock Brewery.

It will be 'business as usual' until the end of the month and then it will close on June 30 and re-open on July 12.

A post on The Derby Tup Facebook page this morning reads: "Ok folks so as many of you will know by now I’ve bought The Derby Tup as a free house from Castle Rock Brewery.

"Up to the end of the month it will be business as usual apart from you will have a wider selection on the bar, from this week we’ll have some Ashover and Dukeries beers on and the good old Jaipur from Thornbridge.

"The pub will close on the 30th June for a cellar refit and will reopen on the 12th July as a free house with an extensive range of cask and keg beers, lagers, ciders and much more.

"We’ll keep you posted on what’s happening and in the meantime thank you for your continued support and custom.

"Please share and I’m sure there’s some exiting times ahead, cheers from Rob, Chan, Dom n Lisa."