Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The town has once again won the Best Small City category in the East Midland In Bloom contest.

Additional honours included a Gold Award for the Britannia Inn, Best New Permanent Landscape for the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre, Judge’s Discretionary Award for Hunloke Allotments, Least Littered Community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representatives from the Chesterfield In Bloom committee and Chesterfield Borough Council were presented with the award at a ceremony on September 20.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Britannia Inn at Brampton won a Gold Award in East Midlands In Bloom. Judges John Constable, centre and Julie Walker, second right, are pictured with Coun Jonathan Davies and representatives from the pub including landlady Jody Wray.

Councillor Jonathan Davies, cabinet member for health and wellbeing on Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “It is absolutely brilliant that we have managed to win this competitive category once again and the other awards are also a fantastic victory for our borough. I want to thank all the volunteers and officers who put their time and effort into supporting our entry every year.

“Awards like this are important because they help raise the profile of our town.”

Chris Turner, chairman of the Chesterfield In Bloom committee, said: “There is a lot of preparation from many different community groups and the council to ensure the borough is looking its best in time for judging. I’m delighted that we’ve won this award again, it’s fantastic to be recognised for our efforts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad