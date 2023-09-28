News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield pub strikes gold in East Midlands In Bloom awards

Blooming wonderful Chesterfield has scooped top marks in a regional competition.
By Gay Bolton
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 13:21 BST
The town has once again won the Best Small City category in the East Midland In Bloom contest.

Additional honours included a Gold Award for the Britannia Inn, Best New Permanent Landscape for the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre, Judge’s Discretionary Award for Hunloke Allotments, Least Littered Community.

Representatives from the Chesterfield In Bloom committee and Chesterfield Borough Council were presented with the award at a ceremony on September 20.

The Britannia Inn at Brampton won a Gold Award in East Midlands In Bloom. Judges John Constable, centre and Julie Walker, second right, are pictured with Coun Jonathan Davies and representatives from the pub including landlady Jody Wray.The Britannia Inn at Brampton won a Gold Award in East Midlands In Bloom. Judges John Constable, centre and Julie Walker, second right, are pictured with Coun Jonathan Davies and representatives from the pub including landlady Jody Wray.
The Britannia Inn at Brampton won a Gold Award in East Midlands In Bloom. Judges John Constable, centre and Julie Walker, second right, are pictured with Coun Jonathan Davies and representatives from the pub including landlady Jody Wray.
Councillor Jonathan Davies, cabinet member for health and wellbeing on Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “It is absolutely brilliant that we have managed to win this competitive category once again and the other awards are also a fantastic victory for our borough. I want to thank all the volunteers and officers who put their time and effort into supporting our entry every year.

“Awards like this are important because they help raise the profile of our town.”

Chris Turner, chairman of the Chesterfield In Bloom committee, said: “There is a lot of preparation from many different community groups and the council to ensure the borough is looking its best in time for judging. I’m delighted that we’ve won this award again, it’s fantastic to be recognised for our efforts.”

Judging for East Midlands In Bloom took place in July and the judges were taken on a tour of the borough. Starting in Queen’s Park, they visited the town centre, the Dementia Awareness Garden, the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre, Holmebrook Valley Country Park, the Britannia Inn, Hunloke Allotments, Brimington community garden and the pocket park on Edinburgh Road.

