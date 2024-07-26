Chesterfield pub set to host charity event in memory of baby boy who died at three-weeks-old

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pub in Chesterfield will host a charity event in memory of a baby boy who died at three-weeks-old.

Crown & Anchor on Sheffield Road in Chesterfield is set to host Tobyfest on Saturday, August 3 with all funds raised donated to The Sick Children’s Trust.

The event is organised by Laura Hicklin and her partner Dale Barker, both 31, who were left heartbroken after their baby son Toby died earlier this year.

Toby passed away at three weeks old after he was born with a congenital heart defect and his parents received support from The Sick Children’s Trust while they were at a special ward in Leeds where Toby was receiving medical help.

Laura said: “When we were in Leeds, we were provided with a home from home where we had a kitchen, toilet, showers. That meant we could be at Toby's bedside all the time and did not have to travel back and forth between Chesterfield and Leeds.

"Now we want to give something back to the charity and thank them for what they have done for us.”

The event, which is set to start at 2 pm on August 3, will see attractions for families including raffles, a tombola, a bouncy castle, stalls and live music featuring Little Rock. Only cash donations will be collected.

Laura said: “It's going to be a family fun day, as well as an event to support an amazing charity. Everybody is welcome.”

At the event, the couple will also be collecting signatures under their petition to change the bereavement law to allow dads to have more time off work to grieve if their child passes away.

Currently, the UK law allows fathers up to two weeks to grieve their child while mothers can get up to 52 weeks of bereavement leave.

Laura added: “We're trying to encourage more people to sign or share the petition so the matter can be discussed in the parliament and we are able to make a change for future parents.

