Chesterfield pub plans festival to celebrate Lucy Knowles after her tragic death in car crash

Lucy Knowles, 17, died after the car she was travelling in collided with trees off Harewood Road, Holymoorside.

On Saturday, April 23, the Wellington in New Whittington will be hosting ‘Luce Fest’ - a day on which Lucy’s family and friends are invited to come and celebrate her life.

Shannon Williams, who manages events and social media for the Wellington, said: “Having spoken to Lucy’s family, they were very keen on it being a happy day, rather than a day of mourning.

All are invited to attend the event at the Wellington on Saturday, April 23.

“With her family involved, we came to the idea of having a ‘Luce Fest’ - it’s going to be a day all about Lucy.

“Lucy’s mum is in absolute anguish, but she said herself that Lucy would want it to be a fun-filled day, and she’d absolutely love a festival in her honour - it’s so Lucy.”

The pub will open from 1.00pm, and Shannon said that the day would be a ‘rave-inspired’ tribute to Lucy.

The day will be a celebration of Lucy’s life.

“We’re going to have photos of Lucy up around, and we’re going to make it a rave-inspired day. All the decorations are going to be really fun and dance-inspired, and Lucy’s friends are going to put together a playlist, so all the songs you hear throughout the day will be songs that Lucy loved herself.

“Hopefully, we’ll have a bouncy castle for the younger kids and some more inflatable stuff for the older groups.

“There’s going to be wristbands on entry to feel as though you were going to a proper festival, and I’m going to contact some local bands and see if we can get anyone to come and play.”

Shannon said that any money raised would go towards the fundraiser for Lucy’s funeral, and that she hoped any extra funds would help Lucy’s parents through this difficult time.

“We’d love everyone to come and celebrate Lucy, and the money we raise will go towards giving her the best send-off we can.

“If we raise more than the target for the funeral, I hope that, in some way, it will provide a small piece of comfort to Lucy’s family. That money can’t replace her, but having that money to fall back on if they ever need it will be a comfort to them.”

The driver of the car in which Lucy was a passenger, an 18-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.