Chesterfield pub landlord set to take on charity boxing challenge - raising funds for “superb” mental health charity

A Chesterfield landlord is set to swap pulling pints for the boxing ring this weekend - in a bid to raise funds for a mental health charity that supported him during a tough period of his life.

Rory Wallin is the landlord of The Blue Stoops at Walton - but he will be taking to the boxing ring at a charity event on Saturday, March 15. He is raising funds for MANUP - a charity that works to help men who are struggling with their mental health.

Rory said that he had faced his own tough periods - including the aftermath of his divorce and losing his previous pub due to rising costs. He added, however, that MANUP had helped him to overcome these challenging times after discovering the support that was available from the charity.

He said: “Last year was a tough year - I lost The George at Tideswell due to the costs of running the pub, with things like gas and electricity. I was in a bit of a rut. I put on a lot of weight, I ate and drank way too much.

Rory is preparing for a charity boxing match this weekend.

“Men bottle things up, and especially in this trade, where you need to be front and centre, smiling and making customers feel welcome. I struggled eventually because it was just a mask, I did a job and I had no one to turn to for advice until I discovered MANUP.

“They were absolutely superb - I had somebody to talk to then. Men need to not bottle things up, as that’s when it spirals even worse.

“They have groups, online resources, you can ring their helpline - there’s so much they do. They run social events and gatherings as well - it’s just about knowing that it’s not just you struggling or going through tough times in life. There is help out there, so don’t bottle things up - talk to people and seek that support.”

Rory said that, after accessing support from MANUP, he had been inspired to take on this boxing challenge - undertaking a gruelling fitness regime in the buildup to his fight - organised by Ultra White Collar Boxing.

Rory is the landlord of The Blue Stoops on Matlock Road.

Rory added that his fundraising total currently stands at £2,050 - and he praised the support he had received so far from the customers at The Blue Stoops.

He said: “I just decided that this was going to be the year where I not only pushed The Blue Stoops but myself as well to get out my comfort zone and raise some money for a great charity that has helped me immensely.

“We’ve raised just over £2,000 so far. It’s been brilliant, the customers have been superb.

“We’re provided with training from qualified coaches at a boxing gym three times a week. I’ve done the couch to 5k as well, so I’m running three times a week.

“I’ve lost over a stone, my mental health is good and I’m sleeping well. It’s been tough - I’ve played football and cricket competitively but boxing is a different level, the training is immense.

“Whatever will be, will be on Saturday night. It’s a good show, they do make you feel like you’re a professional boxer. I’ve got three two-minute rounds to do my best and show what I’ve learned in training.”

To donate to Rory’s fundraiser, head to his JustGiving page here.