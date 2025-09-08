Chesterfield pub landlord and staff saved customer’s life with CPR

A Chesterfield pub landlord and his staff performed life-saving CPR on a customer having a heart attack for nine minutes until an ambulance arrived.

Ben Stephenson – owner of Brimington’s Ark Tavern and Brimming With Beer – performed chest compressions for six minutes while a regular ran for the nearest defibrillator.

Landlord Ben, who had received intensive defibrillator training just two weeks prior, was able to set up the machine and deliver a shock to keep the stricken man alive until a first responder arrived.

The customer, who Ben and staff were able to keep alive for nine minutes in total while paramedics rushed to the scene, was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Ben Stephenson – owner of Brimington’s Ark Tavern and Brimming With Beer

On Friday at about 5.30pm Ben rushed to help when he was told a customer had collapsed while playing darts. Describing the experience, Ben, who had given CPR previously to a collapsed friend, said: “He was just completely unresponsive, not breathing, nothing, so we starting giving him CPR and sent for the defibrillator.

"He kept coming round and then we’d lose him again so it was imperative to have the defibrillator. It wasn’t pleasant but I’ve done it before. You just go into action. We’ve never used the defibrillator but we had some training two weeks ago – the machine does tell you what to do but it’s better if you already know.

"I’d like to think the training played a big part – the 999 call handler and the machine itself were talking us through it but by that stage I’d already got it set up and was ready to zap him, so we were well in front. If we’d waited it might have been a different outcome.”

Speaking about the recovering patient, a member of the pub darts team, Ben said: “We’re having a charity do in October to pay for a new defibrillator so he’d best be there.”

Ben Stephenson with the defibrillator stationed outside the GP surgery in Brimington - however a new one is planned for Thistle Park

Currently there is a defibrillator stationed outside the GP surgery in Brimington however the new one would be placed at Thistle Park – where many locals play football.

The fundraising event will be held at Ark Tavern on October 3 from 8pm with live music from The Zeds. Collection boxes are currently placed there and at Brimming With Beer. Proceeds from the event will also pay for defibrillator training.