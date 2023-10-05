Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Miners Arms on Manor Road has closed its doors, with the owner leaving a note for customers on the door.

The notice reads: “The pub is closed due to the massive increase in utility costs and the lack of regular trade.

"Had the pub been better supported with custom then it may have been able to stay open.

"You were warned as far back as April 2022 when trade dropped after Covid. Thank you to the few who did patronise the pub.”