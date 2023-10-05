News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield pub forced to close due to financial struggles – as message posted on the door tells customers: 'You were warned'

A well-known pub in Brimington has closed following financial difficulties.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:37 BST
Miners Arms on Manor Road has closed its doors, with the owner leaving a note for customers on the door.

The notice reads: “The pub is closed due to the massive increase in utility costs and the lack of regular trade.

"Had the pub been better supported with custom then it may have been able to stay open.

Miners Arms on Manor Road in Brimington closed its doors, with the owner leaving a note for customers on the door.
"You were warned as far back as April 2022 when trade dropped after Covid. Thank you to the few who did patronise the pub.”

The pub landlord has spoken to the Derbyshire Times this morning and confirmed that the venue was closed due to financial struggles but said he did not want to comment any further.

