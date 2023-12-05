A traditional pub and boutique hotel in Chesterfield town centre has closed – the latest casualty of the cost of living crisis.

The team at The Spread Eagle on Beetwell Street shared the shock news in a social media post this week. The statement on its Facebook page said: “Unfortunately, due to the ever growing challenges that we have faced as a result of the economic climate, we have made the tough decision to close The Spread Eagle. We would like to thank those who have continually supported us throughout the year, from our regular customers of our bar to our hotel guests. We hope one day to welcome you back again.”

Customers have expressed their sadness at the announcement. Rob Harper commented: “I'm absolutely gutted. Such a lovely establishment with outstanding good food and great friendly staff. I hope they all find jobs. So sad for you all.”

Robert Cowlishaw said: “Eaten here on several occasions and the food was always very good. The beers were well kept, and one of the best beer gardens in town. It will be missed.”

The Spread Eagle on Beetwell Street, Chesterfield.

Alison Wright wrote: “I had a first date with my partner at your bar December 2021, still going strong and bought a house together this summer. We will remember your pub with fond memories.” Marian Wood posted: “So very sorry to hear this. You’ve done an amazing job of refurbishing this much loved pub.”