Daniel Denton of The Sun Inn on West Bars has collected 630 chocolate eggs which will be distributed to children’s homes and a food bank, Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s children ward and Kids Planet nursery.

He says that the haul is a result of customers bringing in Easter eggs or donating cash which he has used to buy the chocolate treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel, who has run the pub for three years, said: “It’s such a wonderful thing to know that Chesterfield has such a great community that is willing to support my ideas for charity. I couldn’t be more grateful to the customers who make the pub what it is today.”

Daniel Denton, landlord of The Sun Inn, Chesterfield, has praised customers for their generous donations of Easter eggs and money towards them.