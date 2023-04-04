News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield pub boss releases video of 600 Easter eggs that customers have donated for children's homes, food bank, hospital ward and nursery

A pub landlord in Chesterfield has praised his customers for making life a little sweeter for children this Easter.

By Gay Bolton
Published 4th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST

Daniel Denton of The Sun Inn on West Bars has collected 630 chocolate eggs which will be distributed to children’s homes and a food bank, Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s children ward and Kids Planet nursery.

He says that the haul is a result of customers bringing in Easter eggs or donating cash which he has used to buy the chocolate treats.

Daniel, who has run the pub for three years, said: “It’s such a wonderful thing to know that Chesterfield has such a great community that is willing to support my ideas for charity. I couldn’t be more grateful to the customers who make the pub what it is today.”

Daniel Denton, landlord of The Sun Inn, Chesterfield, has praised customers for their generous donations of Easter eggs and money towards them.Daniel Denton, landlord of The Sun Inn, Chesterfield, has praised customers for their generous donations of Easter eggs and money towards them.
Daniel Denton, landlord of The Sun Inn, Chesterfield, has praised customers for their generous donations of Easter eggs and money towards them.
He posted a video of the Easter egg haul laid out in the pub. The number of chocolate treats this year is double the amount amassed in 2022 when Daniel initiated the collection.

