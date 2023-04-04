Chesterfield pub boss releases video of 600 Easter eggs that customers have donated for children's homes, food bank, hospital ward and nursery
A pub landlord in Chesterfield has praised his customers for making life a little sweeter for children this Easter.
Daniel Denton of The Sun Inn on West Bars has collected 630 chocolate eggs which will be distributed to children’s homes and a food bank, Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s children ward and Kids Planet nursery.
He says that the haul is a result of customers bringing in Easter eggs or donating cash which he has used to buy the chocolate treats.
Daniel, who has run the pub for three years, said: “It’s such a wonderful thing to know that Chesterfield has such a great community that is willing to support my ideas for charity. I couldn’t be more grateful to the customers who make the pub what it is today.”
He posted a video of the Easter egg haul laid out in the pub. The number of chocolate treats this year is double the amount amassed in 2022 when Daniel initiated the collection.