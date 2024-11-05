Chesterfield protesters fear large care home plans – compared to Amazon warehouse – will pose a threat to privacy

Protesters who have compared a proposed scheme for a large care home extension in Chesterfield to an Amazon delivery warehouse have been shocked by a council report’s claims that the development would be in a suitable location with a satisfactory level of privacy.

Chesterfield Borough Council is considering Aspire Health and Care Ltd’s planning application for an extension at Elmwood House nursing home, on Elm Street, in Hollingwood, to form a residential care home which one couple claims will nearly triple the operation’s capacity from 32 to 87 rooms.

Abi Smith, of nearby Somerset Drive, Brimington, said: “We are not saying that the area isn’t suitable for a care home, we are saying that the area is not suitable for a care home of this size and of this design.”

Mrs Smith and her husband have disputed a council urban design report’s claims that the scheme involves a satisfactory level of privacy and that the location is suitable with nearby access to public transport and pedestrian walkways and that it provides stimulating outlooks.

Proposed Extension At Elmwood House Nursing Home, At Hollingwood, Chesterfield, Which Would Form A Residential Care Home

The couple have argued residents should not have to avoid their gardens and hide in their homes to find privacy.

Mrs Smith said: “Residential privacy includes the gardens of neighbouring dwellings and residents should not have to hide in their homes to find any privacy.

“They are entitled to continue to enjoy their outside amenity space as they have done and the applicant is not entitled to intrude upon and remove it.”

The council’s urban design statement claims the proposal has ensured that there is a satisfactory level of privacy with existing dwellings and that residential areas are the most suitable place for this type of development but suitable spacing should be retained between buildings.

View Between Elmwood House Nursing Home, Hollingwood, Chesterfield, And Devon Drive And Somerset Drive, Brimington, Chesterfield, Is Currently Protected By Trees.

It added: “The proximity of the proposed building to adjacent dwellings is predicted to not have a harmful impact on the neighbour’s amenity. There would not be a loss of privacy.”

The couple also dismissed claims by the council that introducing cladding to the proposed building could bring interest to the area and they accused the council of not considering the loss of open space and the impact on the historic nature of the neighbourhood with its former coal board houses and Ringwood Hall Hotel.

Mr and Mrs Smith believe the development’s plans for ‘outside amenity space’ is a concern because they believe such an overspill for potentially 55 residents will have a significant impact on the quiet enjoyment of their home.

They also fear overshadowing from the development will be a problem and they agree with an urban architect’s suggestion that a sunlight and shadow analysis should be carried out.

Mr and Mrs Smith have also disputed Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority’s assumption that staffing levels will be lower because the development is changing from a nursing home to a care home with no access to registered nurses because the couple claims the plans include seven rooms for nurses spread over four floors.

They also argued the development has inadequate bin provision, a poor turning area for delivery and emergency vehicles and that it lacks outside space for proposed residents which will create parking pressure and they fear that will have an impact on residential streets.

And Mr and Mrs Smith claim that although the area’s number 74 bus stop runs every 30 minutes between 7am to 6pm, between Monday to Friday, it only runs hourly on Saturdays and not at all on Sundays or bank holidays.

Some residents, including Mrs Smith and her husband, have already lodged objections including complaints about the size, appearance and location of the proposed extension and the impact on the residential area in terms of privacy, traffic, light and noise.

Mr and Mrs Smith compared the proposed extension to an ‘Amazon warehouse’ with a design ‘reminiscent of the Bibby Stockholm’ and they have argued the applicant has not considered the potential impact upon a residential area and the nearby listed Ringwood Hall Hotel.

They have also claimed the application site currently has a capacity for 32 rooms but this proposal is for an additional 55 rooms making a total of 87 at a time when they believe there is already an oversupply of this type of accommodation.

The council’s urban design statement said: “If the design was to be rethought, along with materiality and colour palette, the proposal could have a positive impact on the otherwise homogeneous residential area.”

It also stated that the proposal is deemed to be a ‘suitable distance’ away from existing buildings that it and would not affect residential amenity.

Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority has also concluded there would ‘not be an unacceptable impact on highway safety or a severe impact on congestion’ due to the site’s acceptable access to Elm Street.

The highways authority added traffic concerns will be addressed with plans to increase parking spaces at the proposed site by 50per cent with 12 extra spaces as well an additional three disabled parking spaces and storage for eight bicycles.

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust has stated that a landscaping improvement scheme for the site should be updated to confirm the necessary biodiversity gain for the area and a species enhancement plan should be submitted.

The Coal Authority stated the area’s coal mining legacy potentially poses a risk to the proposed development and that site investigation works should be undertaken.

Staveley Town Council, Yorkshire Water, Derbyshire County Council’s flood team, and Staveley South’s Chesterfield Borough Councillors Allan Ogle, Debbie Wheeldon and Stuart Yates have also been considering the planning application.

Aspire Health and Care Ltd submitted its planning application in August and the proposed scheme’s ‘determination deadline’ is on December 19, according to the council.