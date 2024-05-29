The average price of a property in the town costs £212, 902, based on HM Land Registry data.
But Property Solver has listed 10 postcode areas where houses have sold for much less than that –including three neighbourhoods within walking distance of Chesterfield town centre.
1. Chesterfield's cheapest postcode areas to buy a house
Alford Close in Brampton, pictured right, and Derby Road at Birdholme are among the top 10 cheapest postcode areas in Chesterfield to buy a house Photo: Google
2. Sheffield Road, S41 8LE
The cheapest area to buy a house in Chesterfield is on Sheffield Road, not far from the SMH Group football stadium and within walking distance of the big Tesco store. Houses sell for an average of £73,666 in the S41 8LE postcode area. Photo: Google
3. Hanbury Close, S40 4SQ
The average price of a residential property in Hanbury Close, Holme Hall is £77,800. Photo: Google
4. Kentmere House, Archdale Close, S40 2GL
Homes in Kentmere House, Archdale Close, off Derby Road sell for an average price of £81,875. Photo: Google