Chesterfield property: 10 cheapest postcode areas to buy a house

By Gay Bolton
Published 29th May 2024, 14:46 BST
People who want to get a foot on the ladder of the property market in Chesterfield are signposted to the cheapest places to buy.

The average price of a property in the town costs £212, 902, based on HM Land Registry data.

But Property Solver has listed 10 postcode areas where houses have sold for much less than that –including three neighbourhoods within walking distance of Chesterfield town centre.

Alford Close in Brampton, pictured right, and Derby Road at Birdholme are among the top 10 cheapest postcode areas in Chesterfield to buy a house

1. Chesterfield's cheapest postcode areas to buy a house

The cheapest area to buy a house in Chesterfield is on Sheffield Road, not far from the SMH Group football stadium and within walking distance of the big Tesco store. Houses sell for an average of £73,666 in the S41 8LE postcode area.

2. Sheffield Road, S41 8LE

The average price of a residential property in Hanbury Close, Holme Hall is £77,800.

3. Hanbury Close, S40 4SQ

Homes in Kentmere House, Archdale Close, off Derby Road sell for an average price of £81,875.

4. Kentmere House, Archdale Close, S40 2GL

