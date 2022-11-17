The report praised the high ambition that leaders have for all pupils and stated that the school has made ‘significant progress’ since the new headteacher, Sarah Wigfield, joined the team in January 2022.

Pupils told the inspectors that everyone is kind and the inspectors congratulated them on ‘trying their best to live out the school’s motto of show your shine everywhere’ whilst working and playing happily together.

Inspectors found that ‘right from the beginning of school, pupils behave well.’ Personal development was classed as a particular strength with pupils being given a wide range of opportunities to take on responsibilities around school and participate in a wide range of clubs.

Pupils at Calow Church of England (V.C.) Primary School celebrate their OFSTED success

Inspectors acknowledged that ‘leaders have developed an ambitious curriculum’, praising a range of subjects, including the teaching of phonics which ‘begins promptly in the early years’ and leads to children’s positive attitudes about reading.

‘Strong pastoral care is provided’ and there was confirmation that ‘leaders are ambitious that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) will succeed’.

Safeguarding was judged to be effective with experienced safeguarding leads working ‘relentlessly to make sure that vulnerable pupils and their families receive appropriate support’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff were praised for embracing the many opportunities they have been given for training and professional development. The school has worked with the East Midlands West Maths Hub for several years, has recently begun to work with St. Wilfrid’s English Hub and many staff have undertaken courses leading to a range of professional qualifications.

Headteacher Mr Wigfield, said “We are delighted with the report which acknowledges all the hard work and progress the school has made. Calow Church of England VC Primary School is at the heart of the community and will continue to provide a good level of education and support for all our children and families.”