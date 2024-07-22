Chesterfield Pride returned with chart-topping acts and drag queens for a family-friendly fun day with great atmosphere

Chesterfield Pride was back for its ninth year on Sunday, when one of the region’s biggest LGBTQ celebrations takes over Stand Road recreation ground on Whittington Moor.
This year featured an extended cabaret stage, a bigger VIP area and a record 50 stalls. Pride volunteers have been working with Derbyshire LGBT+ to extend their area so visitors could find out what the organisation does and how it can help with issues.
Lindsey said: "Lots of fun was had on a glorious sunny day." Photo: Lindsey Challans
The event was headlined by Liberty X, Amelle from the Sugababes, Nathan Moore from Brother Beyond, Cheeky Girls (pictured), Kelly Llorenna and Donna Marie, a Lady Gaga tribute. Photo: Lindsey Challans
At least 5,000 people were expected to attend Chesterfield Pride. Photo: Lindsey Challans
Chart stars from three decades and drag queens partied in a Chesterfield park at the town’s biggest family-friendly day out. Photo: Lindsey Challans
