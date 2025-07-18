Chesterfield Pride organisers issue reassurance – as number of events across Derbyshire cancelled due to weather
Chesterfield Pride organisers said that the event, planned at Stand Road Park tomorrow (Saturday, July 19), will go ahead as planned.
This comes as a number of events across Derbyshire, including Tupton Carnival and Matlock Youth Festival, have been cancelled after the Met Office issued a yellow weather for the county.
The warning will be in place in Derbyshire from midnight till 9pm tomorrow (Saturday, July 19) – with heavy rain and thunderstorms possible.
Dan Walker, Chesterfield Pride organiser, said: “The weather forecast is changing all the time. There might be be a couple of thundery outbreaks in the morning and clearing up by the afternoon. Our event doesn’t really start going until 2 o’clock and we’re going on until 9pm.
"We’ve got two stages packed with artists and it’s going to be a great event.”
Chesterfield Pride has grown from a little gathering in Queen’s Park ten years ago to the region’s biggest LGBTQ+ celebration that draws thousands of visitors to Stand Road Park.
The 10th birthday of Chesterfield Pride will see Nineties boy band 911, who topped the charts with a cover of A Little Bit More, headline the main stage.
Diana Vickers from X Factor, whose single Once hit number one, and award-winning cabaret star Myra DuBois also make their Chesterfield Pride debut.
Returning artistes include Berri who had a number two hit in 1995 with Sunshine After The Rain; Donna Marie who specialises in Lady Gaga songs; Dene Michael from Black Lace; and Rob King who was a contender on Britain’s Got Talent and later a judge on All Together Now.
Drag queens Fatt Butcher, Bernie de Bra and Chesterfield’s own Jellycube will also entertain the crowd.
