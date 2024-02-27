Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group will perform their greatest hits including Just A Little, Got To Have Your Love and Being Nobody at Stand Road, Whittington Moor on Sunday, July 21.

Liberty X have amassed an impressive 12 top 40 singles, 40 million Spotify streams and three million record sales. The five-piece was formed in 2001 after competing in the TV reality show Popstars and topped the charts the following year with Just A Little which sold 153,000 copies in its first week.Since 2017 Liberty X has continued as a trio with Michelle Heaton, Jessica Taylor and Kelli Young. Earlier this week Michelle teased on her Instagram account: “We’ve got some very exciting things coming our way this year.” Her message was posted a few days after the girls reunited with former Liberty X member Kevin Simm for a photo and tagged ex-bandmate Tony Lundon in the comments saying they missed him, fuelling fans’ hopes that a reunion could be on the cards.

Chesterfield Pride organiser Dan Walker said: “We are thrilled to have Liberty X performing and there is also a local connection with Kelli from the group being from Derbyshire.”

Reacting to the announcement of the headliners, Mark Bramley Pearson posted: “Beyond excited – one of the best pop acts of all time not just for the 00s.” Paul Wheatley wrote: “Ooooh good booking. They had some catchy songs.”

Big-name acts from the Eighties to Noughties, whose identities will be announced in the coming weeks, will also light up the main stage at Chesterfield Pride.

The Kranlee Cabaret Stage will host a variety of artists including stars of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, tribute artists and unsigned talent.

Dan said: “I am thrilled to see how the event has grown in the last few years. We were runner up for “LGBTQ Grassroots Pride Of The Year” in the 2023 Gaydio Awards and the team and I are keen to build on this. Chesterfield Pride is open to everyone and we have always wanted to create an event where everyone feels welcome. The event grows every year and it’s amazing to see people from all backgrounds coming together to enjoy the day.”