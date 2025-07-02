Chesterfield Pride has scooped a prestigious award just a couple of weeks before its 10th anniversary spectacular.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the region’s biggest LGBTQ celebrations, Chesterfield Pride has been named Best Community Event East Midlands at the SME Midland’s Enterprise Awards.

Dan Walker, organiser of Chesterfield Pride, said: “I’m incredibly thrilled that our event has received recognition for its valuable contribution to the community. My team and I are committed to making a positive impact and putting Chesterfield in the spotlight. We have great plans for the future and are eager to see where this event will take us next. Winning this award is a fantastic honour, and we can’t wait for this summer’s event on July 19th!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nineties boy band 911 will headline a stellar line-up at Stand Road park, Whittington Moor, where performers will include MOBO award-winners Big Brovaz, chart topper and West End star Diana Vickers, 90s artists Alex Party and Berri. Among this year’s line-up are the iconic Honey G, Pride legend Kelly Wilde, Dene Michael from Black Lace and Britain’s Got Talent star Rob King.

Chesterfield Pride supporters enjoy the family-friendly day out in 2024 (photo: Naomi Faulkner)

A new addition to the bill is award-winning comedic force Myra Dubois, described by Boy George as “hilarious” and Graham Norton as “bust a gut funny.” Myra’s talents have taken her prestigious venues including The London Palladium and Sydney Opera House and she has featured on TV shows including Britain’s Got Talent, The Weakest Link, Pointless Celebrities and Queens For The Night.

Dan Walker said “We have wanted Myra to perform for us for a while and we are so excited she has agreed to headline our Cabaret Stage. Her show is hilarious and I know people are going to love her!"

The cabaret stage will see performances from drag artists Baga Chipz, Fatt Butcher and Bernie De Bra. This stage will also host some of the world’s best tributes including Donna Marie as Lady Gaga and Melissa Totten as Madonna. Unsigned artists including Toni Lee, Poppy-Mai, Davey Stuart and Lexi Whiteside will also take to the stage to showcase their talents.

Tickets cost £10 when bought in advance, £15 on the day and under 16s get free admission but must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets available through Skiddle or visit www.chesterfieldpride.co.uk