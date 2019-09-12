Chesterfield Postcode Lottery winner scoops £30,000

It is a thrilling Thursday for one lucky People’s Postcode Lottery player as they scooped a whopping £30,000.

The winner from Lower Pilsley - who has not been identified - is walking away with the cash prize thanks to their postcode S45 8AT being announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Thursday (September 12).

The prize is part of People’s Postcode Lottery’s special campaign where every day in September’s draws, players in one lucky postcode will win £30,000 per ticket, with a minimum of £17 million being won in this month’s draws alone.

Offering her congratulations, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “A massive congratulations to our winner in Lower Pilsley.

"I hope they treat themselves to something special with their winnings.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £474 million to date for good causes across Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Woodland Trust, which has received over £10 million thanks to funding raised by players. Thanks to this support, the charity can create, protect and restore native woodland across the UK.