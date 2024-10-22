Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A successful Chesterfield social eating project is celebrating its fifth birthday this month.

The Waste Not Cafe (WNC) is a Chesterfield pop-up vegetarian and vegan social eating cafe run by a dedicated group of volunteers on the first Sunday of every month.

The initiative, which aims to create community cohesion while tackling food waste and poverty, was launched by an environmental campaigner Greg Hewitt who moved to Chesterfield in 2019.

Two grants from Derbyshire County Council and Chesterfield Health and Wellbeing Board helped set up the project – with Chesterfield Baptist Church kindly offering to host the meal ever since.

Speaking at the anniversary meal held on October 5, Greg Hewitt said: “The numbers of people who are food insecure, who have been using foodbanks and who consider themselves lonely have increased tremendously since Waste Not Cafe started, which is why the project is needed more than ever. I am proud to have started the project and recruited incredible volunteers who, month on month, have the determination and passion to continue the legacy.”

Every month Waste Not Cafe volunteers prepare delicious meals for the local community from surplus food donated by food charity FareShare East Midlands, local foodbanks and gardeners.

Any food that hasn’t been used while cooking is available for a takeaway for a small donation with guests encouraged to bring their own containers.

During the five years the cafe has been running, the project has hosted 41 meals, saving more than 2,000 kg of surplus food. Over 2,000 people have been fed, with an average of 52 diners a month.

Due to the generosity of the guests, £3,000 has been donated to local food banks and food projects.

Chesterfield Mayor Jenny Flood, who joined the birthday meal alongside Mayoress Heather Hopkinson said: “Through developing the affordable food network, it has shown how togetherness can tackle other things such as loneliness. Together we are stronger, and meals provided by cafes like Waste Not are a wonderful conduit for breaking down barriers. By sharing skills and giving a bit of time to volunteer we all can do our bit when joined together to make a difference to loneliness and isolation”.

The cafe is looking for volunteers and anyone who wishes to join the team is asked to message WNC via Facebook or email at [email protected].