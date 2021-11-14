Chesterfield police release pictures of ‘male of interest’ after alleged purse theft

Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team released the images on Saturday.

It has not been revealed exactly when or where the alleged theft happened.

A police spokesperson said: “The male pictured is of interest and may be able to assist in our enquiries.

'Male of interest': Police are investigating an alleged purse theft in Chesterfield.

“If anyone has any suggestion of who this male is then please get in touch with PCSO 4465 Marsh either via 101, Facebook or Twitter. The crime reference is 21000608824.”

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Do you know the 'male of interest'? If so, contact police.

Phone – call 101