Chesterfield police release pictures of ‘male of interest’ after alleged purse theft
Chesterfield police have issued pictures of a ‘male of interest’ after the theft of a purse.
Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team released the images on Saturday.
It has not been revealed exactly when or where the alleged theft happened.
A police spokesperson said: “The male pictured is of interest and may be able to assist in our enquiries.
“If anyone has any suggestion of who this male is then please get in touch with PCSO 4465 Marsh either via 101, Facebook or Twitter. The crime reference is 21000608824.”
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.