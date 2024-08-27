Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An amateur poet who is nearing the end of her life has fulfilled an ambition by publishing a book of poems that she has written over 40 years.

Sarah Colina is selling copies of her poetry book, Flying Free, in aid of Ashgate Hospice where she has been receiving end of life care at the inpatient unit in Old Brampton, Chesterfield

The 60-year-old started writing poems when she was a teenager but never got round to getting her work published despite encouragement from friends and family.

Now, she has published 60 copies of her book, ten of which will be signed and gifted to loved ones, while the rest are being sold as soft backs to raise funds for the hospice.

Sarah Colina (centre) with her mum Janet Winifred Timms, to whom her book of poetry is dedicated, and her stepdad Trevor Turner.

Speaking from her bed at the hospice, Sarah said: “The book is dedicated to my mum, who has believed in me all my life. She has always said: ‘you’re a fantastic poet, Sarah. Get it published.’ And when you’re 20 or 30, it’s like ‘well, I will do eventually’ and then it never ends up happening. That was until my wonderful daughter-in-law, Katie, helped bring all of this into place. She found the book place, she found the publishing company, and within three weeks, it went from an idea to an actual book.

“I’m hoping it will be nicely received and people will enjoy reading my poems. Some of the poems are very dark, but some make you laugh,” said Sarah. “I’m hoping it gives people insight into their inner person."

Sarah, originally from Nether Edge in Sheffield before she moved to Chesterfield, worked as a tutor for adults with learning difficulties at the Burton Street Foundation in Sheffield.

She has been living with the lung condition chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for 20 years and was initially admitted to the hospice for palliative care in July. She said: “I was told two months ago that I had six months to a year left to live but I haven’t got that now.

The front cover of the book of poems features a budgie illustration which Sarah Colina drew when she was 15 years old.

“I’m not frightened. Everyone at the hospice has been so supportive. If there’s nobody here but a staff member – if someone’s holding my hand – that’s all that matters.

“I’ve found every single person here – from the cleaner, right up to the main doctor – has been so kind. If you took their uniforms off, and their badges, and stuck them in a line and spoke to each one, you wouldn’t be able to tell who did which job. None of them have got an attitude of ‘well I’m an underling’ and none of them have got an attitude of ‘well, I’m in charge’. They’re just humans, every single one.”

Anyone who is interested in purchasing one of Sarah’s poetry books can find out more by emailing [email protected] or by calling 01246 567 250.