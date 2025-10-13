Chesterfield photographer's Ringwood Hall wedding image shortlisted for national award

A stunning wedding photograph taken at Ringwood Hall Hotel near Chesterfield has been shortlisted for a national award in the prestigious British Photography Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local photographer Scott Antcliffe captured the romantic image of newlyweds Amy-Jo and Nicky Dawson using creative lighting techniques to produce a striking shot during blue hour-the period of twilight when the sky takes on rich, deep blue tones.

The image, entitled 'The Look of Love', shows the couple backlit in an alcove using off-camera flash, perfectly framed against a characterful evening sky. The photograph has now been shortlisted in the wedding category and will compete against the finest wedding photography from across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm thrilled to have been shortlisted in the wedding category for the British Photography Awards," said Scott. "The standard and quality of images is incredibly high, so I was surprised to have been shortlisted. Being from Chesterfield, it's quite fitting that the shortlisted image is from the lovely Ringwood Hall, too."

Local photographer Scott Antcliffe captured the romantic image of newlyweds Amy-Jo and Nicky Dawson, using creative lighting techniques

This isn't the first time Scott's photography has earned national and international recognition. In 2023, he was named Wanderlust Magazine's Travel Photographer of the Year, and in May this year he picked up an award from National Geographic for an image captured in Singapore.

The shortlisted images will be assessed by expert judges at an awards evening in London this November, who will decide the winner in each category. However, there is also a People's Choice Award, giving the public the opportunity to vote for their favourite image.

Voting for the People's Choice Award closes on 20th October, and members of the public can cast their vote for Scott's image at: https://www.britishphotographyawards.org/2025-shortlist/shortlist/wedding/the-look-of-love/62cb4ef9-af49-497f-9147-864f886d7dca

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No personal details are required to vote, and each person can vote once.

Scott, who spent ten years as a teacher before leaving the classroom to pursue photography full-time, has built a successful business and clearly hasn't looked back since making the career change.

For more information about Scott's work, visit www.scottantcliffephoto.co.uk