Chesterfield pharmacy confirms closing date as customers warned of changes to opening hours

The pharmacy in Sainsbury’s on Rother Way in Chesterfield announced earlier this year that it will close in 2023 alongside three other Lloyds pharmacies in Derbyshire.

This is due to Lloyds withdrawing its pharmacy services from Sainsbury’s stores across the country.

The Rother Way Pharmacy confirmed today that it will open its doors for the last time in July, but warned customers of changing opening hours in the upcoming months.

The pharmacy said that due to reduced staff numbers, it will operate at different hours every week and inform customers of the new schedule ahead.

The pharmacy will remain closed on Sunday, April 2, Saturday, April 22 and Saturday, April 29. It will close earlier, at 6pm, on Saturday, April 1 and Wednesday, April 5.

The pharmacy apologised for any inconvenience caused.