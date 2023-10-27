Chesterfield permanent make-up artist to host raffle to finance life changing treatment for breast cancer survivors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Carly Smith, 39, who runs PMU Artistry in Chesterfield, has been fundraising throughout October in a bid to fund areola tattoos as a part of a national campaign by The Areola Training Academy.

The tattoos which give the illusion of a 3D nipple and areola are offered to breast cancer survivors to help them feel better about themselves following surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carly, who has been offering one free areola tattoo a month for two years now, said: “The treatment is important because I can give something back to women and men who lost a part of themselves. It’s like a finishing puzzle piece when they go through the difficult breast cancer journey. I can help them feel a bit more like their old selves again.”

Carly Smith, 39, who runs PMU Artistry in Chesterfield, has been raising funds throughout October in a bid to fund areola tattoos as a part of a national campaign by The Areola Training Academy.

Carly has compared the cost of products and time needed for one areola treatment to an eye brew treatment she offers for £399. It involves two appointments done six weeks apart with each session taking between two and three hours.

Carly added: "Sadly I can’t afford to do more than one free tattoo a month. We are talking about five hours of work and costs of all the equipment and products needed.”

But the national campaign by The Areola Training Academy, where Carly learnt the basics of the treatment, could solve this issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make-up artists who have been trained by the academy across the country have come together to raise funds to cover the costs of the treatment.

Carly said: “If a client asks me for the treatment I can let the organisation know, fill in a form and they will cover the costs of the materials so the client can have it for free. Depending on how much we collect, it will be either fully funded or partially funded – but will remain free for the patients. It doesn’t feel right to charge them for this.

"Apart from raising funds, we want to spread the word. Some breast cancer patients don’t even know about the tattoos. Some hospitals offer it on NHS, but not all of them, and the waiting lists are very long.

"It’s often done by nurses who have been trained on the side. It’s not their fault but it means people are sometimes getting substandard treatment and it’s not handled in the best way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On top of that they are being treated in a hospital which is a place of trauma for them. We are trying to highlight the fact that there is s good standard of treatment out there offered by professionals. Many artists offer this treatment for free but we are limited, we can’t just work for free all the time. The funds from this campaign could change that."

Carly has so far raised over £850 – but hopes to reach £1,000 by Sunday, October 29, when she will host a raffle via Facebook live for anyone who donated.

Many local businesses have shown support by offering raffle prizes for Carly, including Katie Ashley Aesthetics, Jai Retreat, The Peacock At Barlow and more.