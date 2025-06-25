Chesterfield PCSO honoured for her service after spending 20 years helping residents across the town

A Chesterfield PCSO has received recognition after spending two decades serving communities across the town – having been among the very first people in Derbyshire to take on the role.

PCSO Suzanne Gouldsbrough, PCSO Supervisor Ibrar Rafique and PCSO Sarah Dufton all joined in Derbyshire Police’s first few PCSO cohorts in 2005 – and have been making a difference across the county ever since.

PCSO Suzanne Gouldsbrough was part of Derbyshire’s very first intake of PCSOs in February 2005 – a nervous and exciting time.

Suzanne is pleased to have worked in the Chesterfield area for all of her service, as well as taking on the voluntary role of being a Police Link Officer for the Deaf.

Suzanne said: “I love being a PCSO – one minute I can be in a nursery letting children try on my hat, and the next I’ll be in a retirement home, talking to residents and listening to their life stories.”

PCSO Supervisor Ibrar Rafique began his PCSO journey with five years at Campion Street in Derby, patrolling the streets and getting to know local businesses and residents in the area.

After time in Mackworth and Allestree, where he also helped to pull together investigations and solve crimes, Ibrar became a PCSO Supervisor at the St Mary’s Wharf police station in 2022.

Ibrar said: “As a PCSO, I know have made a huge and positive impact on peoples’ lives, as they have on mine. I will continue to build my communities’ trust as I continue my supervisor role.”

PCSO Sarah Dufton also joined in 2005, working within communities in Ripley and Heanor, where she has lots of fond memories.

Sarah now works as a Digital PCSO, doing community talks and working with communities to raise awareness of online safety and protect people against cybercrime. She added: “I never imagined that I’d still be here, 20 years later, but I am so proud of what I’ve been a part of at Derbyshire Constabulary.”

Ibrar, Suzanne and Sarah all received recognition at the force’s most recent Long Service Awards, which highlight officers and staff who have reached 20, 30, 40 and 50 years of service.