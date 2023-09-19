News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield patients asked to call in ‘urgent matters only’ as BT outage causes issues with phones and internet across town

Chatsworth Road Medical Centre has urged patients to only call in urgent matters as BT outage continues to cause issues across Chesterfield.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Sep 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 17:11 BST
British Telecom (BT) has experienced a spike in the number of issues reported by service users in Chesterfield since 10.30am (September 19).

Most problems (63%) are related to the Internet provided by BT – followed by wifi issues (15%) and phone outage (10%). Four percent of users have even reported a full blackout.

Apart from the individual users, the outage has also affected services in Chesterfield, including Chatsworth Road Medical Centre struggling with the phone lines.

Patients from Chatsworth Road Medical Centre have received the following message: “Unfortunately we are experiencing difficulties with our phone lines. This issue has been reported and it is a problem affecting various areas in Chesterfield. For the rest of the day please call in urgent matters only. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

The outage is also causing havoc in other parts of Derbyshire – with a notable spike in reports in Buxton and Bakewell.

The map of current issues reported to BT can be found on their website.

