Andy Kelly, head of Parkside Community School. said the celebration was “a well deserved evening of fun and pride after all their hard work this year. We’re incredibly proud of them and grateful to everyone who made the prom such a memorable success.”
The big night was held at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Sheffield and was well attended by staff and students.
Mr Kelly said: “The red carpet event had students arriving in a variety of vehicles; the highlight being an original American police car (the sirens were heard before the car arrived!). A sit down meal then a disco followed with full participation from all."
