Chesterfield Parkside School year 11 students prom 'a well deserved evening of fun and pride after all their hard work'

By Gay Bolton
Published 8th Jul 2025, 10:41 BST
A Chesterfield headteacher has spoken of the joy of seeing year 11 students having fun on prom night.

Andy Kelly, head of Parkside Community School. said the celebration was “a well deserved evening of fun and pride after all their hard work this year. We’re incredibly proud of them and grateful to everyone who made the prom such a memorable success.”

The big night was held at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Sheffield and was well attended by staff and students.

Mr Kelly said: “The red carpet event had students arriving in a variety of vehicles; the highlight being an original American police car (the sirens were heard before the car arrived!). A sit down meal then a disco followed with full participation from all."

Well- dressed students are a picture of elegance.

1. Parkside Community School year 11 prom

Well- dressed students are a picture of elegance. Photo: Brian Eyre

Araya, Grace and Scarlett.

2. Parkside Community School year 11 prom

Araya, Grace and Scarlett. Photo: Brian Eyre

Genuine American police car makes an arresting sight on arrival at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Sheffield.

3. Parkside Community School year 11 prom

Genuine American police car makes an arresting sight on arrival at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Sheffield. Photo: Brian Eyre

No cause for alarm as students pose by the police car.

4. Parkside Community School year 11 prom

No cause for alarm as students pose by the police car. Photo: Brian Eyre

