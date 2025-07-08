Andy Kelly, head of Parkside Community School. said the celebration was “a well deserved evening of fun and pride after all their hard work this year. We’re incredibly proud of them and grateful to everyone who made the prom such a memorable success.”

The big night was held at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Sheffield and was well attended by staff and students.

Mr Kelly said: “The red carpet event had students arriving in a variety of vehicles; the highlight being an original American police car (the sirens were heard before the car arrived!). A sit down meal then a disco followed with full participation from all."

1 . Parkside Community School year 11 prom Well- dressed students are a picture of elegance. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Parkside Community School year 11 prom Araya, Grace and Scarlett. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Parkside Community School year 11 prom Genuine American police car makes an arresting sight on arrival at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Sheffield. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Parkside Community School year 11 prom No cause for alarm as students pose by the police car. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales