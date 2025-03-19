Chesterfield parking charges are set to go up in two weeks time – including higher fees for blue badge holders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Borough Council is set to increase its car parking charges from Tuesday, April 1.

Most prices will go up by 10p or 20p depending on the location and the length of stay – with higher increases for monthly and annual permits and blue badge holders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The changes are in accordance with Section 35C of The Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.

Chesterfield Borough Council is set to increase its car parking charges from Tuesday, April 1.

The following changes will be introduced for Albion Road, Devonshire Street, Durrant Road, Spa Lane/Hollis Lane, Queens Park Annexe, Queens Park North, Queens Park South, Station Road, Theatre Lane and Beetwell Street Multi- storey car park:

Currently drivers who park their car for less than one hour have to pay £2.10 – this will go up to £2.20 next month.

The prices will go up from £3.60 to £3.70 for up to two hours and from £4.00 to £4.10 for up to three hours of parking.

Motorists who wish to park their vehicles for up to four hours will see a slightly bigger increase from £5.80 to £6.

Drivers parking for any time between four and 12 hours will pay £6.60 – 20p more than before.

Scratch card and day savers permit holders will see an increase from £4.60 to £4.70.

Monthly permits will go up from £80 to £82 and annual from £800 to £820.

Drivers using Saltergate Multi-storey will see the following changes:

Drivers who park their car for less than one hour will have to pay £2.20 instead of £2.10.

The prices will go up from £3.60 to £3.70 for up to two hours and from £4.00 to £4.10 for up to three hours of parking.

Motorists who wish to park their vehicles for up to four hours will see an increase from £5.80 to £6.

Drivers parking for up to five hours will pay £6.60 – 20p more than before.

Drivers parking for any time between five and 24 hours will pay £8.40 – going up from £8.20 before.

Day savers parking price will see an increase from £4.60 to £4.70.

Monthly permits will go up from £80 to £82 and annual from £800 to £820.

Rose Hill, Holywell Cross, St Marys Gate and Soresby Street will see the following changes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Car parking fee for less than one hour will increase from £2.10 to £2.20.

The fees will go up from £3.60 to £3.70 for up to two hours and from £4.00 to £4.10 for up to three hours of parking.

Car parking fees for up to four hours will see an increase from £5.80 to £6.

Drivers will pay £2.20 for each hour after – instead of the current rate of £2.10

Other car parking fees changes in Chesterfield are as follows:

Market traders parking their vehicles at Durrant Road will see an increase from £2.50 to £2.60.

Parking at the coach station for up to 20 minutes will go up from 2p to 30p.

Blue badge annual permits will be increased from £50 to £60.